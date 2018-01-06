Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pensioner accused of sexual offences against a child and owning a bestiality film has made his first appearance at crown court.

Ronald Williams, 78, pleaded not guilty to 11 counts when he appeared at Leeds Crown Court yesterday.

He denied three counts of indecent assault, three counts of gross indecency with a child, two counts of sexual assault of a child, one count of engaging in sexual activity with a child and one count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

The charges all relate to the same female victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Williams, of Church Lane, Moldgreen, also denied possessing an extreme pornographic image, specifically a film of a person having sex with a horse.

The alleged offences took place between 2000 and 2017.

The trial was listed for September 3.