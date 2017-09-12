Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We've had one month of rainfall in just six days, and it’s not over yet.

Salendine Nook meteorologist Paul Stevens said we have a “wet and windy” night ahead.

He tweeted on Tuesday morning: “Since last Thursday we’ve had over a month’s worth of rain, with this morning’s total at 9.6mm bringing the total to 86mm for the month.

“The ground is pretty saturated now.

“Another cool and showery day ahead with sunny spells, the showers become less frequent later this evening but only as thicker cloud spreads from the west, with a wet and very windy night ahead, gusts to 50mph and some local road flooding.”

The Met Office yellow wind warning remains in place, with forecasters saying it will become “very windy overnight with possible severe gales”.

There will be further rainfall before the wind and gusts arrive.

Nationally forecasters warn the gusts could top 70mph, but Mr Stevens said we may escape the highest gusts, but said they could top 60mph locally.

But he warned there may be a lot of debris caused by the wind, with leaf fall blocking drains, roads waterlogged and the possibility of branches coming down.

River levels have been rising due to the heavy rain fall, but there have been no reports of flooding.