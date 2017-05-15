Watch: A look back at the Moors Murders

Notorious moors murderer Ian Brady is said to be on his deathbed receiving end of life care.

The killer, who is a patient at Ashworth Hospital in Merseyside, is being cared for by staff who help terminal cancer patients, the Mirror reports.

He applied to move to prison last year so he could starve himself to death - but his bid was denied.

He is now said to be gravely ill with staff prepared for his death.

Brady and Myra Hindley, who died in prison in 2002, tortured and murdered five children in the 1960s.

Brady has never revealed the location of victim Keith Bennett's body.

His mother Winnie died in 2012 after a lifetime of searching for her son's body.

Four of the victims' bodies were buried on Saddleworth Moor.

Brady was jailed for three murders in 1966 and has been at Ashworth since 1985.

He and Hindley later confessed to another two murders.

Lesley Ann Downey was just 10-years-old when she was abducted on Boxing Day in 1964, brutally tortured and killed by evil Brady and his lover Myra Hindley .

For years stepfather Alan West was haunted by Lesley’s chilling death, tirelessly campaigned against Brady’s appeals and to ensure Hindley remained behind bars.

Sadly he died aged 81 last year after a long fight with a Parkinson’s-like condition, leaving Lesley’s brother Terry the only member of her family still alive.

Last year Terry said he prays for the day when Brady dies - and says the fact the serial killer is outliving his victims’ families was “a joke”.

He said: "I hate him with a passion and wish he wasn’t on this earth. "

"I’m just waiting for the day - the sooner he is not on this earth the better."

Brady has never revealed where he buried the body of Keith Bennett, who vanished in 1964 aged 12.

His mum Winnie Johnson spent her life campaigning to find the truth.

She died in 2012 having been unable to give her son the Christian burial she had always wanted.

Brady and Hindley also admitted killing Edward Evans, 17, and John Kilbride, 12, and 16-year-old Pauline Reade.