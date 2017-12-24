Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 150 people have been arrested for drink or drug driving offences in West Yorkshire so far this December.

The arrests form part of the force’s festive campaign, Not The Usual Suspects, which seeks to remind the public that anyone, regardless of their age, gender or background could be a drink driver.

Since December 1, 158 people have been arrested by the force, with 58% of those being subsequently charged.

Of the 158 arrests, 33 of those were for drug driving offences. Three of the 33 have been charged to date with others awaiting the results of further tests.

Of those charged, 16 were from Kirklees, 10 from Calderdale, 22 from Bradford, 26 from Leeds and 17 from Wakefield.

Sgt Gary Roper, of the Roads Policing Support Unit, said: “Three weeks in to the campaign, we have seen over 150 motorists arrested, with 33 of those for drug driving offences.

“As we head into the Christmas weekend I would remind people to consider their travelling arrangements if they are out and about and not to drink or drug drive.

“No one wants an officer on their doorstep telling them their loved one is never coming home, especially not due to a drink or drug driver.

“Our message remains the same as before. If you are out and about this Christmas, assign a designated driver, book a taxi or use public transport to get home.

“Don’t get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol or taking drugs. The results could be life changing for you, your passengers or other road users around you.

“We would much rather people didn’t get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol or consuming drugs, however we have teams of officers policing the county to arrest those that do.

“The likelihood is that if you do drink or take drugs and drive this December, there is a very good chance you will be stopped by the police and action taken against you.

“I continue to urge people to consider the very real, and often devastating consequences of drink or drug driving, and for them to think again. It quite simply isn’t worth the risk.

“We want everyone travelling on our roads this Christmas to be safe. The consequences of drink or drug driving could be devastating. Do the right thing, and don’t drink or drug drive.”