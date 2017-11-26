Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 2,000 people saw Heckmondwike Christmas lights’ spectacular switch-on.

The event called HeckmondLIGHT included some magical dream clouds which hung from the trees, created by Slovakian artist Tilen Sepic who has been working with students from Batley College of Art.

It was organised by the Heckmondwike Community Alliance and supported by Creative Scene, an Arts Council England project funded by the National Lottery.

Nancy Barrett, creative director of Creative Scene, said: “It was a fantastic and memorable night for people of all ages. The crowds loved seeing light in all its guises, including some huge gas jets and of course the spinning Momentum Wheel. which marked the switch on of the festive lights.”

As part of the celebration the town’s indoor market was transformed into the Maze of Curiosity. People who reached the end of the maze met Santa.