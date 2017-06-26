Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than five million passengers used Huddersfield Railway Station last year, figures revealed.

Use of the station has been growing at a fast rate, according to train operator TransPennine Express (TPE) - which also manages the station – with more than 5.1m customers passing through the station in the last year.

In the past five years, the station has seen a 20% rise in the number of people choosing to travel by train from Huddersfield.

Commuters and others going to Leeds make up the biggest number of Huddersfield rail users, closely followed by people travelling into Manchester.

For TransPennine Express, commuters make up 25% of customers, with 15% travelling for business and 60% travelling for leisure reasons.

A spokesperson for the company said: “In recent years, the highest growth has been to cities outside of West Yorkshire.

“Since doubling services in 2014 to two per hour, almost 50% more trips have been made from Huddersfield to Liverpool. An extra 200 people a week are taking advantage of new fast journeys that take just over 60 minutes.

“This will be great for Huddersfield Town fans visiting Anfield and Goodison Park next season!

“Trips to Newcastle and Manchester Airport have also seen large increases of customers in recent years, with growth of 40% since 2014.”

The latest figures come as the firm begins refurbishing its recently-acquired fleet of three-carriage Class 185 diesel trains with new metallic silver livery, new seat covers and carpets, free Wi-Fi, charging points at every pair of seats and an on-board entertainment system featuring a wide range of films, TV shows, newspapers and magazines.

First TransPennine has created a time-lapse video showing work on the exterior of the 185s. The new vinyl is being applied to 51 trains in total. More than 17 miles of film will be used to cover the entire fleet with about 180sq metres being applied to each train.

Starting from 2018, TPE will also introduce 19 brand new, state-of-the-art bi-mode trains capable of operating by diesel and electric power. The first of the new trains, being manufactured by Hitachi Rail Europe in County Durham, will start operating through Huddersfield next year.

TPE has pledged to invest more than £500m over the next three years in three new train fleets which will mean 13m extra seats across the North and into Scotland.