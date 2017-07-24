Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum has told how she and her family hid in a curry house after drunken ale trail revellers caused havoc at the weekend.

Emma Greenough has called on local MP Thelma Walker to take action after drinkers created a scene in Slaithwaite.

Local resident Emma, 40, said this weekend was “the worst weekend I’ve seen” after people on the infamous pub crawl through the Colne Valley damaged candle holders on a local pub and began “chanting like at football matches.”

Emma was out with her partner and six-year-old daughter in the normally quiet village on Saturday.

She said: “We hid in the curry house to avoid the real ale trailers with our daughter. Things were being smashed in The Little Bridge.

“From the top of the hill you could hear the chanting like at football matches. I understand people want to have fun but turning up and smashing things, peeing all over the place, shouting abusive language and making children scared is really not my idea of fun.”

One reveller was even pictured answering nature’s call on one street in Marsden.

Emma added: “I don’t mind the real ale trailers but this was more like being in Magaluf!”

Mrs Walker, new Labour MP for the Colne Valley, said: “I actually think there needs to be further discussion about anti-social behaviour and how we can ensure that people enjoy themselves without it being at the expense of locals.

“I am meeting with managers of the local train companies and will meet with landlords too to discuss collective responsibility for making sure we can all enjoy our lovely village life.”