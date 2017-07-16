Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Essential bridge maintenance work will start soon on a major M62 junction and cause overnight closures.

The work at Lofthouse interchange near Leeds will begin this Friday (July 21) and is due to take around a month to complete.

Highways England is replacing 19 bridge expansion joints and resurfacing the roundabout at the junction where the M62 and M1 meet.

Bridge expansion joints help bridges deal with movement caused by a change in temperature (such as hot and cold weather) or the weight of heavy vehicles, and prevent damage to the bridge.

To carry out the main work the roundabout will be closed overnight between 8pm and 6am on weekdays. The slip roads which don’t require drivers to go around the roundabout, such as the dedicated slip road which links the M1 northbound to the M62 westbound will remain open. Clearly signed diversions will be in place.

Preparatory work will be carried out overnight on Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22 between 8pm and 10am and on Sunday, July 23 between 8pm and 6am. The roundabout will be closed and the dedicated slip roads will remain open.

Highways England project manager Russell Mclean said: “We understand this is a busy junction but it is vital that this bridge maintenance work is carried out. We are carrying it out overnight when traffic flows are at their lowest but it is still likely to cause some disruption. By fully closing the roundabout we can reduce the duration of the work by a full week. This work will be completed by the bank holiday getaway.”

As part of the scheme anti-skid surfacing will be added to sections of the roundabout. Traffic flow will also be improved by renewing the sensors under the road surface and will improve the efficiency of the traffic light controls.

Further maintenance improvements are also planned for the M62. Drainage and barrier work will be carried out between Rothwell and Normanton (junctions 30 and 31). From Monday, August 7 narrow lanes will be installed with a 50mph speed limit.

From Monday, August 14 work will start on replacing the concrete barrier between Ferrybridge and the A19 Selby junction (junctions 33 and 34). There will be narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit in place.