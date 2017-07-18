Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fresh batch of roadworks has been announced for one of Huddersfield’s busiest commuter routes.

One lane on Leeds Road is to be closed as more gas engineers move in to replace ageing gas pipes around the junction for Bradley Mills Road.

The work is part of £2.5m scheme replacing old gas networks in the area, with repairs having already being carried out at St Andrew’s Road.

Roadworks on Leeds Road began in May, and will be expanded next month around the old Noor restaurant site and behind the adjoining retail park.

The works are to begin on Monday, August 7, and motorists are being advised that the lane closure will be in place for nine weeks along Leeds Road between the junctions for Bradley Mills Road and St Andrew’s Road.

Northern Gas Networks, who are carrying out the works, say a seven-day week is to be adopted to make sure the works are carried out as quickly as possible.

Paul Jagger, construction services area manager, said: “We have been working closely with Kirklees Council to carefully plan these works to coincide with their resurfacing scheme due to take place on Leeds Road next year and minimise any disruption to customers.

“We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these works.”