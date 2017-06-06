Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Talks are taking place after roadworks caused queues on a main commuter road.

Drivers were caught up in a mile-long queue on Bradley Road, from the Fixby roundabout down towards Leeds Road, during Monday evening and Tuesday morning rush hours.

But Northern Gas Networks have now lifted the lane closure after a discussion with Kirklees Council.

In a statement NGN said they are carrying out a £189,000 gas mains replacement project along Bradley Road.

They added: “The £189,000 investment to replace old metal gas mains with new plastic pipes began earlier this year and is due to complete the week beginning Monday June 12, having been delivered in two phases.

“The project is progressing on schedule, and on Monday June 5 a lane closure was introduced on Bradley Road as work continued.

“Following discussion with Kirklees Council today (Tuesday), the lane closure has been removed until further consultation has taken place.

“NGN will provide further updates for customers on any changes to traffic management as work continues.”

Anyone that smells gas or suspect carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.