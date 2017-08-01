Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nearly a quarter of young Yorkshire men admitted they've sexted in the past year.

A survey of men aged 16-24 from around the country found Yorkshire and Humberside had more sexters than anywhere else in the UK.

The report, which looked at young men's attitudes to internet safety, found:

• 24% of young men in Yorkshire and Humberside say they have sexted or received sexts or nude selfies in the last 12 months, whilst just one in eight report this in the East Midlands

• 16-24 year-old men in Yorkshire and Humberside are amongst the least likely to say they think the incidence of images showing the sexual abuse of children online has decreased in the last 12 months with just 5% stating this.

• In Yorkshire and Humberside, one in six (16%) young men say that if their friend tried to shame their 19-year-old ex-partner by sending them a sexually explicit image or video of their ex-partner and asked them to circulate it with more friends they would like to report it but wouldn’t know how to, four times the proportion who state this in Scotland (4%).

• 16-24 year-old men in Yorkshire and Humberside are amongst the least likely to say they would report it to an internet watchdog or hotline if they accidentally found images or videos showing child sexual abuse online, three in ten (29%) report this compared to two in five (41%) of their counterparts in the North West.

• Only one in eight (13%) young men in Yorkshire and Humberside have heard of the IWF, compared to more than one in five (22%) in the North West and North East.

The survey was commissioned by the Internet Watch Foundation and Everton Football Club, for a joint campaign aimed at raising awareness of internet safety.

IWF chief executive Susie Hargreaves OBE said: “It’s incredibly positive that nationally over 40% of young men say that they would report it, if they accidentally stumbled upon child sexual abuse imagery online.

"But we need to get that message out to more young people – and let them know that they can report these disturbing illegal images to our hotline, anonymously."

Click here to report images of abuse to IWF.