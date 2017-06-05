Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

AFTER three terrorist attacks this year Prime Minister Theresa May says “enough is enough.”

But what can be done to prevent terror attacks?

Experts say there should be an acknowledgement of a link to British foreign policy.

Thelma Walker, the Labour parliamentary candidate for the Colne Valley, says we need more frontline workers – from police to youth workers.

Jason McCartney, the Conservative parliamentary candidate for the Colne Valley, cited investment in intelligence services as a key point.

And the Huddersfield Ahmadiyya Muslim Community says there is “no place in Islam” for such beliefs held by recent perpetrators and they would do all they can to defeat such ideology.

Kris Christmann, a counter terrorism and radicalisation expert who Huddersfield University, said in a BBC interview: “Attackers have proven to be particularly innovative, adaptive and opportunistic and are constantly overcoming counter measures put in place by defenders.

“So what we see is ordinary every day tools such as cars and vans being turned into killing machines.

“I found it interesting in what Theresa May didn’t say, she made no connection between British foreign policy as a driver and push factor to radicalisation and terrorism.”

Jason McCartney, Conservative candidate for Colne Valley, said: “We have outlined four changes we need to make to defend this evil ideology.

“They are to promote British values; to deprive these evil extremists of the opportunity to use the internet to spread their evil ideology; to stop tolerating this kind of ideology and tackle it within Britain itself, which will mean some difficult conversations about segregated communities, and we’ve pledged to review our counter terrorism strategy and make sure custodial sentences for terror related offences are longer.

“Added to that is our investment in intelligence, we’re recruiting an extra 1,500 MI5 officers.

“I can see Labour are politicising this, so there is a stark choice, Theresa May as someone who has made pledges to tackle this or Jeremy Corbyn who has voted against counter terrorism legislation and spoken against the shoot to kill policy.”

Thelma Walker, Labour candidate for the Colne Valley, said: “It’s ok for Theresa May to say ‘enough is enough’ but she was Home Secretary for six years, there’s been a year with Amber Rudd and what have they done?

“This has happened on their watch.

“We’ve had cuts to the police service, cuts to the armed forces, cuts to youth services – all frontline workers that we need.

“Youth workers are the people on the frontline talking to young people, having that conversation with them and unpicking who they’re mixing with. We need more of them.

“These cuts are leaving us unprotected.

“But this is an international issue too, my concern with the talks on Brexit is where will it leave us? We need conversations about Interpol and global cyber security, we cannot go this alone and Labour will finally do something about this.”

Fatihul-haq, president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Huddersfield South ,said they were “deeply saddened and shocked by the brutal and barbaric terrorist attacks” adding: “Such acts find no hiding place in Islam for it rejects extremism and terrorism in any form and for any reason.

“We will continue to stand united against extremism and work with all who seek peace to defeat this ideology of hate.”