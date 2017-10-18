Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Supermarket Morrisons has cut petrol prices at selected stores in the Huddersfield area.

The retailer has shaved 2p per litre off the price of unleaded and diesel at the stores at Penistone Road, Waterloo, and Jubilee Way, Elland. Prices at the Waterloo store are now 111.7p a litre for unleaded and 114,7p a litre for diesel. The Elland store has unleaded at 112.7p and diesel at 114.7p.

The Bradford-based company, which has 333 filling stations across the UK, said it aimed to offer the cheapest fuel in town, adding: “The cuts will help motorists fill-up before the forthcoming half-term holiday.”

The price cuts are welcome as motorists tend to spend more on fuel as winter closes in – with cold cars needing more fuel to run and power heating systems.

Steve Mosey, Morrisons services director, said: “These 2p-a-litre price cuts aim to help our customers during what can be an expensive time of the year.”

Rival Asda is charging 113.7p per litre for unleaded and 116.7p per litre for diesel at its store on Bradford Road, Huddersfield.

The Sainsbury’s Shorehead store has fuel priced at 113.9p for unleaded and 116.9p for diesel.

Tesco has announced an offer on fuel running to November 5 where customers spending £60 or more in store or online get 10p a litre off at the pumps. The offer applies at 500 Tesco stores, including its Viaduct Street store in Huddersfield.

Fuel prices across the town at other outlets range from about 113.9p to 119p a litre for unleaded and 116.7p to 120.9p a litre for diesel. Average prices at filling stations across Huddersfield stand at 116.5p for unleaded and 118.6p for diesel.

Asda and Sainsbury’s introduced the 2p a litre price cut earlier this month.

Nationally, website www.petrolprices.com reports average prices across the UK at 118p a litre for unleaded and 120.2p for diesel.

Motoring organisation the RAC has logged average prices at 120.22p for diesel and 117.97p for unleaded – and said a further fall in the price of unleaded was “very likely”.

Prices on the forecourts have fallen in response to a drop in the cost of wholesale fuel – reversing an upward trend noted following disruption to the US petroleum industry last month caused by hurricane Harvey.