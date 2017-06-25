Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than half of learners fail their driving test in Huddersfield, a new report has revealed.

Between April and December 2016, 51.5% of people taking their test in the town failed.

A whopping £170,934 was spent on 2,757 failed tests over the eight months, according to a report from The Car People, a British car dealership.

Jonathan Allbones, sales director of thecarpeople.co.uk, said: “My advice to any learner driver at present is to be patient, practise your driving skills and take your test only when you feel fully prepared.”

The figures are on par with the rest of Britain in 2016 when the average pass rate was 47%.

Naturally, the busier the town or city, the lower the pass rate.

By analysing data from The Office of National Statistics, the report also found the best places in Britain to take a driving test for the first time.

Two towns in Cumbria, Kendal and Barrow-in-Furness, have the most successful first time pass rates in the UK.

Whereas only 28% of learners pass their test the first time in Belvedere in London and only 30.5% in Cheetham Hill in Manchester.

In 2015-2016 alone, failed first time driving tests cost learners £23,814,200.