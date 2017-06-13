Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Most people who took the United Kingdom Citizenship Test in Kirklees failed it.

According to data obtained under Freedom of Information 780 people took the test in Kirklees in 2016 - and of those, 447 ( 57%) failed.

Passing the citizenship test, also known as the “Life in the UK” test, is one of the criteria for becoming a British citizen or settling in the UK.

You must also have spent a certain period of time in the country, pass an English language test, and not have any criminal convictions.

The test includes questions on a range of aspects of British culture and history.

(Photo: Matthijs)

People who failed can take the test over and over again but each attempt to pass the test costs £50.

Across England as a whole, 125,925 tests were taken in 2016, with 36% of people failing.

Calderdale was next, with 56% of people failing out of the 207 who took the test.

Across the Yorkshire and the Humber as a whole, the proportion of people failing the test is actually going down.

Some 47% of people failed in 2016 compared to 51% in 2015.