Most people who took the United Kingdom Citizenship Test in Kirklees failed it.
According to data obtained under Freedom of Information 780 people took the test in Kirklees in 2016 - and of those, 447 ( 57%) failed.
Passing the citizenship test, also known as the “Life in the UK” test, is one of the criteria for becoming a British citizen or settling in the UK.
You must also have spent a certain period of time in the country, pass an English language test, and not have any criminal convictions.
The test includes questions on a range of aspects of British culture and history.
People who failed can take the test over and over again but each attempt to pass the test costs £50.
Across England as a whole, 125,925 tests were taken in 2016, with 36% of people failing.
Calderdale was next, with 56% of people failing out of the 207 who took the test.
Across the Yorkshire and the Humber as a whole, the proportion of people failing the test is actually going down.
Some 47% of people failed in 2016 compared to 51% in 2015.