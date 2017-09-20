Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Oliver and Muhammad were the most popular baby boys' names in Yorkshire last year.

For a fourth year running Oliver took the lead as the most popular boys name followed by Muhammad.

There has been no change when it comes to parents’ number one baby names in Yorkshire, but royalty may be providing inspiration for the rest of the top 10.

George is up from sixth to third, and while Harry is up from seventh to fourth Alfie has replaced William in 10th place.

For girls Amelia holds the top spot while Olivia - the female equivalent of Oliver - is the second most popular girls' name in the county.

(Image: Getty)

Charlotte is a new entry in the top 10 at seventh, along with Lily at eight and Mia at 10th, with Poppy, Ella and Isabella dropping out, while Evie is up from 10th to sixth.

Across England and Wales, Olivia was the most popular first name given to baby girls born in England and Wales in 2016, replacing Amelia, which has been the most popular girls’ name since 2011.

Oliver remains as the most popular first name given to baby boys in England and Wales in 2016 and has been the most popular boys name since 2013.

(Image: Getty)

Lily replaced Poppy in the top 10 girls’ names for England and Wales in 2016, compared with 2015, according to today’s figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Muhammad replaced William in the top 10 boys’ names for England and Wales in 2016, compared with 2015.

The latest data on the most popular baby names shows that we’re royalists not republicans when it comes to names.

The birth of Princess Charlotte in May 2015 seems to have provided inspiration for parents when it comes to naming their baby girls. The name has jumped from 25th most popular name in 2015, given to 1,951 babies, to 12th in 2016, with 2,596 girls given the name.

Despite reports that the leader of the Labour party was inspiring parents to name their baby Corbyn, just 18 babies were given the name in 2016, up slightly from 15 in 2015. It was the 1,431st most popular name in 2016.