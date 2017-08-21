The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Not long ago babies were almost always given names that were clearly male or female but now gender neutral names are becoming more popular.

As attitudes to how boys and girls should look and behave become more fluid parents are beginning to use names that work for both sexes.

There are names with subtle spelling variations according to sex, such as Francis and Frances, Lesley and Leslie.

Indeed there are more conventional names identical in sound and spelling, such as Hilary and Kim, that are used for boys and girls.

However none of these names (with the exception of Ray) made the list, reports The Mirror.

According to baby name portal Nameberry names such as Remi and Quincy are two of the most popular gender neutral names.

And Nameberry suggests that such names are likely to become more popular across Britain in the future.

Here are the most popular:

Quincy Remi Winter Ellis Briar Indigo Sage Sasha Ray

Of course, Ray may well be as a result of the immensely successful Star Wars movie, while many of the above aren't exactly new names in parents' armouries.

Some you might also argue are more typical to one gender. Quincy Adams, for example, was the sixth President of the United States. Quite a well-known man.

But overall, the names are unisex, and appear to highlight an emerging, progressive trend.

They also follow more creativity in naming overall. Recently, Ezra, Atticus, Milo, Silas, and Wyatt are popular for boys, and Willow, Daisy, Violet and Amelia are among the top choices for girls.