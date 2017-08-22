Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Elland man wanted over a string of burglaries in Kirklees has appeared in court.

Property worth thousands of pounds was taken during alleged break-ins in Cleckheaton and Birstall.

Louis Taylor-Broadfield appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court from custody.

Last week Huddersfield police appealed via Facebook to find the missing 23-year-old.

Prosecutor Andy Wills told the court that two of the premises allegedly targeted by him were businesses based in the Cleckheaton area.

On July 18 he allegedly burgled The Live Room music venue in Northgate.

The owner returned to find that the fruit machines had been broken into, Mr Wills said.

He said that glasses had been smashed on the dance floor and £400 worth of alcohol had been taken from behind the bar.

Magistrates were told that four televisions were stolen together with laptops and the CCTV system.

Taylor-Broadfield was alleged to have been involved in another burglary at Creative Craft Packaging, based on John William Street in Cleckheaton.

The premises was broken into overnight on July 20 and items including laptops, a Dyson fan heater and sat nav system were allegedly taken.

Between June 30 and July 2 Taylor-Broadfield is alleged to have burgled a house belonging to a neighbour of his ex-girlfriend.

He allegedly entered the property on Briarmains Road, Birstall, while the occupant was away and took three televisions, an Xbox and keys to the house.

Taylor-Broadfield, of Castlegate House in Elland, pleaded not guilty to all three charges of burglary.

Magistrates sent his case to Leeds Crown Court, where he will first appear on September 18.

He was remanded in custody in the meantime.