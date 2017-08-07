Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A baby bouncer chair has been recalled by Mothercare after a ten week old baby slipped through one and injured his head.

Baby River Bennett was in the chair when the 'loved so much' bouncer appeared to give way and the youngster fell through hitting his head on the laminate floor underneath.

Mum Kelsea Hutson, 21, of Hull, rushed her baby to hospital with a huge dent in his head, which doctors have said will stay with him for a couple of years.

Mothercare, where Miss Hutson bought the bouncer from, have now recalled the product over safety concerns.

They have acknowledged there is a risk of injury if the bouncer is "assembled incorrectly".

Miss Hutson said: "River was in his Mothercare bouncer, I was sat behind him watching TV and all of a sudden he literally just fell through it, hitting his head extremely hard on my laminate flooring. He was screaming.

"I rang 999 straight away. He did fall asleep for around 10 minutes and we were unable to wake him."

A spokeswoman for Mothercare said: "At Mothercare, safety is of paramount importance; we react quickly and efficiently to issues involving our products.

"We are undertaking a voluntary recall of the ‘loved so much’ bouncers, with a batch date of 12/2015 onwards and a barcode ending in 843611-3, due to a risk of injury when using a bouncer that has been assembled incorrectly.

"This action has been taken to ensure the safety and well-being of our customers and we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."