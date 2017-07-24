Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after he was injured in a serious accident.

The 22-year-old biker came off his machine on Woodhead Road, Berry Brow , in the early hours of Monday.

The cyclist, who is from Huddersfield, was travelling in the direction of Huddersfield town centre when came off his bike near the junction with Taylor Hill Road shortly before 1am.

That stretch of road is known as an accident blackspot and there has been many collisions over the years.

The motorcyclist was being treated at Leeds General Infirmary for serious injuries. Police closed the road in both directions following the accident, and re-opened it at about 6.50am.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have been in the area and seen the silver-coloured motorcycle travelling before the incident, or who may have witnessed the incident itself to contact police via 101 quoting 13170338374.