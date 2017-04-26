Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorcyclist was injured after colliding with a car at a busy Huddersfield junction.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Wednesday morning after the motorcyclist collided with a car at the junction of Penistone Road and North Road in Kirkburton .

Two police cars and an ambulance and a responder vehicle attended and the rider was checked over.

West Yorkshire Police was called by the ambulance service at 7.35am and officers closed the junction at North Road while assisting medical teams.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said an ambulance and responder attended and a man in his twenties was taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

The road was re-opened at 9.30am and officers left the scene at 11.30am.