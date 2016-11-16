Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An ex-military jump jet could belong to you as a Yorkshire based aviation company are selling one to the general public.

The Hawker Harrier GR3 Jump Jet XZ130 - it's full title - has been fully restored by the current owners and now has the ability to ground run.

Although it is being billed as the ideal gate guard, business promotional tool or museum piece, avid flyers may be pleased to know that the jet has been opened up to flight possibilities following the year and a half restoration.

This particular ex-RAF German aircraft has an extensive service history, it first flew in 1976 when delivered to 20 Sqn before serving with 4, 1 and 3 Sqn and 233 OCU.

After a flight in the Falklands in 1982 as 1453 Flight the jet finished its days as an instructional aircraft at RAF Cosford.

It last took to the skies in 1990 on August 31, finally clocking up a total of 3336 aircraft hours.

The flying vehicle is best known for its ability to take off and land vertically and became one of the most iconic aircrafts in aviation history.

The sellers, Jet Art Aviation specialise in the supply of ex-military aircraft as well as parts and have their own eBay page .

This particular jet however, is not listed on their eBay site but individuals who may be interested in taking to the skies should check out the official Jet Art site .

It is rare for an ex-RAF jet to be available to the general public with sites such as Pistonheads and eBay listing light aircrafts but nothing on this scale.