Thrifty motorists wanting to save money on their fuel bills can find perplexing differences in pump prices – even when it’s the SAME supermarket in the SAME town.

Anyone filling up at the Morrisons supermarket in Waterloo will find themselves paying 112p a litre while just over seven miles away at its store in Meltham the price is 116p per litre.

Ironically, the petrol station at Meltham has the motto ‘Miles Better Value’ emblazoned on it even though it’s 4p more which is around £2 more expensive to fill the tank up.

Less than a fortnight ago the BBC reported that the average price of a litre of fuel in the UK was around £1.19 for petrol and £1.22 for diesel.

But it stressed how much it costs to fill up can vary from street to street and town to town.

A Morrisons spokesman said: “We check prices everyday and if we find cheaper elsewhere we match them locally.

“This is what causes our prices to differ between different areas.”

Last week fuel price reports for the AA breakdown group reported that the South East had recorded the highest price for unleaded at 120.4 ppl while Northern Ireland and Wales have recorded the lowest price for unleaded at 118.8 ppl.

Supermarket prices have traditionally been recorded as among the lowest of forecourt operators.

The AA says that for unleaded now the average 116.6 ppl while the gap between supermarket prices and the UK average for unleaded had jumped to 3.1 ppl.