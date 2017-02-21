Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A well-known figure in the Huddersfield motor trade is retiring from the business he set up 42 years ago.

But John Denton’s love affair with the internal combustion engine will continue after he leaves Quarry Garage at Mount on April 28 as he plans to devote more time to his hobby collecting and restoring classic cars.

John, 67, began Quarry Garage in 1975 from a stable in the former quarry owned by his father, Lewis, a builder. John dug an inspection pit by hand and recalls the first customer’s car he worked on – a Morris Minor.

Today, the business still operates from the old quarry, has 14 employees and has sold and repaired many hundreds of vehicles.

Said John: “The motor trade has attracted – and still does attract – certain unsavoury individuals who are just in it to make a quick buck. We have tried to adopt the policy of plain speaking and honest dealing, which will sustain you whether you’re selling fruit pies or motor cars.”

John said his passion for cars was down to his father. “He was a car enthusiast all his life. I used to follow him out of the house when I was little and he took me riding in his wagon. We also rode in my uncle’s Bullnose Morris.”

On leaving school in 1966, John joined David Brown Tractors as an apprentice – after telling his careers adviser that he liked mending bikes. He rose to work in the “holy of holies” – the engine development department, but left in 1973 when the firm’s US owners closed the department down.

“As an apprentice you earned very little, so I started fixing cars to earn a bit of money for go-kart racing,” he said. “I decided I would prefer to fix cars full-time.”

John, who is married to Irene and has five children, said it felt like the right time to leave. Motor trade activities will continue as the New Hey Road site is to be leased to new operators. Some of the staff will also remain. Meanwhile, warranty and service agreements will be handled by A&G Motors in Elland.

John, who lives at Ripponden, has a Bullnose Morris and several MG sports cars in his collection and is currently restoring a 1932 MG J2, which has been off the road since the 1960s.

He has also set himself a new challenge. “There are only 15 sea lidos remaining around the UK. I want to travel round in our motorhome and swim in as many of them as I can,” he said.