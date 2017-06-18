Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorist has been jailed after a judge heard he repeatedly rammed the back of a former neighbour’s car as he was driving along.

Leeds Crown Court heard around 6pm on September 30 last year Izhar Khalid was in a Peugeot car when he pulled up behind Moheed Latif in Slaithwaite Road, Dewsbury.

“They appear to have known each other for some years as they had been neighbours on and off,” said Andrew Horton prosecuting.

Mr Latif was driving a Corsa and did not think anything of it when Khalid began driving behind him. Even when he suddenly was hit from behind he thought it was an accident and pulled up to exchange details with the other driver.

But before he could get out of his vehicle the car was rammed again and he realised it was intentional.

Mr Horton said Mr Latif decided to drive on and looking out of his rear view mirror could see Khalid following him and as he neared the junction with Headfield Road he was rammed again.

Although the speed limit was 30 mph he increased his to 50 trying to get away from his pursuer but was struck again and this time he spun and nearly hit a wall. At that stage Khalid drove off down Brewery Lane and disappeared.

The Corsa had suffered some damage to the rear but the Peugeot was found to have sustained more to the front. Mr Latif was treated in hospital for back and neck pain.

Ian Hudson representing Khalid said: “There was clearly some background history between these two but neither myself nor the prosecution have got to the bottom of it. They were known to each other having lived on the same street but we have failed to find out why on this day he effectively saw red and ran into the back of his vehicle and continued to collide with it.”

He said fortunately the injuries were not serious and no one else was involved.

Khalid, 28 of Lees Holm, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury admitted dangerous driving. He was jailed for 10 months and disqualified from driving for two years five months.

Judge Mushtaq Khokhar told him the offence was serious. “Whatever the history might have been between yourself and the complainant you took some exception to him and decided to use your car as a weapon.”

He had put other road users in danger in the process.