Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorist’s life was saved by his seat belt after his 4x4 overturned on a rural road and landed in a water filled ditch.

The man was driving his 4x4 along Holmfirth Road on Saddleworth Moor when he careered off the road and into the ditch.

He could easily have drowned but police said his seat belt kept his head above the water line.

The driver was later freed by fire crews and managed to escape with no injuries.

A police spokesman said: “A male in a 4x4 vehicle ended up upside down in a water filled ditch with the driver suspended above the water line by his seat belt.

“The male was freed by an attending Fire crew and managed to crawl out of the vehicle with no injuries.

“Seat belts do save lives and on this occasion the belt kept the drivers upper body above the water.”

The 4x4 was later recovered and the road treated by council crews.

On Facebook Darren Irving said: “Glad he’s ok. I came across it just after it happened and left when the police arrived.”

Others said the driver was very lucky to escape uninjured.