Motorists face 17 weeks of roadworks relating to new industrial and residential developments at Lindley Moor.

The work at Crosland Road, Oakes , is set to start in the next few weeks and continue until September.

It will include improving drainage, footpaths and the carriageway and resurfacing Crosland Road from Romsey Close to the boundary of the new developments at Lindley Moor.

Most of the works will be carried out with temporary lights, although temporary road closures may occur during the resurfacing work.

The works is being done as part of an agreement between Kirklees Council and housebuilders Harron Homes and Taylor Wimpey allowing developers to carry out highways work where planning permission has been granted for a development that needs improvements to the public highways.

The mixed-use developments at Lindley Moor includes new industrial units and 252 homes, including 50 affordable homes.

Lindley Lib Dem councillor Cahal Burke said the scale of the developments meant the roadworks were essential.

He said the developments had caused a lot of disruption and inconvenience for residents, but added: “I’m pleased that a traffic generation assessment has been undertaken to take into account the predicted traffic resulting from the developments and also that a travel plan has been produced which will aim to reduce dependency on private cars and encourage sustainable transport.”