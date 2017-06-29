Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police and mountain rescue teams were deployed after a man went missing near Marsden.

Despite police finding him shortly after he was reported missing on Tuesday, mountain rescue teams were required to carry him half a mile to an ambulance.

A spokesperson for Holme Valley Rescue team said: “The Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team was called out by West Yorkshire Police during the evening of 27th June to assist with a search for a missing person in the Marsden area.

“The missing person was quickly found by Police officers before the Team had mobilised search teams; but, due to the location of the casualty, our services were required to provide medical treatment and then evacuation to an ambulance.

“The casualty was carried approximately half a mile on the Team’s specialist Bell stretcher, with 13 team members taking part in the carry-off and in managing the incident.”