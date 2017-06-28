Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fans of the Huddersfield and Drink Festival have blamed “bad planning” for the closure of the town’s railway station during the Festival weekend.

Engineering work is taking place on Saturday and Sunday, August 5 and 6, which will mean no trains in and out of Huddersfield.

It may hit visitor numbers to the popular festival, which can attract tens of thousands of people each day.

A bus replacement service will operate, although details of how this will work have yet to be released.

St George’s Square, in front of the railway station, is expected to be closed off to traffic.

Examiner readers say the lack of trains may discourage people living in York and Leeds from visiting the popular event which runs from August 3-6 in St George’s Square.

Alisa Devlin, commenting on our Facebook page, said: “How can this town get it so wrong? So frustrating. Surely someone checked the dates?”

Dick Dunn asked: “Why not do the event in green head park in future so the town can bring the buses in? Larger space plenty room to sit down.”

Mick Hirst added: “Bad planning by the food and drink organisation. Network Rail will have had that in the calendar long before any confirmation dates were up.”

Dan Frost pointed out that Leeds Pride - Yorkshire’s biggest celebration of gay life - is on the same weekend, adding: “There will be lots of unhappy folk wanting to get there.”

Network Rail said the “vital engineering work” will see the upgrading of the signalling system.

But reader Troy Haighy Jackson asked: “If its emergency work why are they waiting over a month to do it?”