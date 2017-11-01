Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An MP joined a trade union protest in a bid to stop funding cuts at every school in her constituency.

The Examiner revealed earlier this year that a government shake-up of school funding is set to see all but three of Kirklees’ 171 schools lose out.

Colne Valley MP Thelma Walker , a former headteacher, has now joined forces with ex-colleagues to campaign for a re-think.

In the Colne Valley more than £3.3m will be lost from school budgets by 2019/20. This could lead to a reduction of 75 teachers across the constituency.

Mrs Walker, a member of the Education Select Committee, joined a day of action organised by the National Education Union (NEA), formerly the National Union of Teachers.

Thousands of teachers & parents rallied in Parliament 2day against #SchoolCuts . I'm committed to fighting these cuts as your MP @NEUnion pic.twitter.com/salC3gOYkR — Thelma Walker MP (@Thelma_WalkerMP) October 24, 2017

Alongside Hazel Danson and Gill Goodswen, both of whom she previously worked with in her 30 years as a teacher, she demanded that the Chancellor addresses the proposed cuts in the forthcoming budget.

She said: “A few months ago the Education Secretary told us that no school would lose out, however these figures show that every school in the Colne Valley constituency will have its budget cut.

“This means that our children’s education is going to be affected. It’s our children who will once again be hit by this Government’s austerity agenda.

“It is unacceptable we have schools in the constituency who are facing a reduction of £591 per pupil by 2019/20, and this Government must change their ways to protect our children’s education.”

Hazel Danson, regional national executive member of the NEA for West Yorkshire, said: “I was pleased to see so much support from politicians at the lobby.

“We need to make sure these cuts are reversed and that the Secretary of State for Education keeps her promise that no school will be worse off under this new formula.”

Gill Goodswen, former president of the National Union of Teachers, added: “Thelma is someone who I have known for a number of years and spent time with on the Kirklees Heads Partnership.

“She is passionate about education, and I am delighted that teachers have a strong voice with credibility in parliament to fight their corner.”