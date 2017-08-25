Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Labour MPs have piled the pressure on the government to end the huge inequality in funding for public transport.

Yorkshire receives less than a 10th per person of what people in London get for buses and trains.

After the reported U-turn on the electrification upgrade of the Transpennine train line, Labour MPs – including Kirklees’ four MPs – have written to the Secretary of State for Transport to urge for action.

The letter signed by 37 Labour MPs, expresses “anger” at the continued “neglect” of northern transport links.

It comes following comments by Chris Grayling that it was up to the north to sort itself out.

“Telling the north to sort itself out at the same time as pulling the plug on major, repeatedly promised investment is at best disingenuous, at worst an outrage,” the letter says.

It goes on: “We need the requisite powers and funding from central government, something you have resolutely refused to release from your grip.

“Instead of backing the north and its transport infrastructure you have presided over underfunding, broken promises and a scandalous north-south disparity in investment.

“The UK suffers some of the worst regional inequalities in Europe.

“Mr Grayling, we need no more delays. No more broken promises. No more warm words. Give us the investment, give us devolution, empower the north and we will deliver transport fit for the 21st century.”

Meanwhile a petition calling for more money for transport in the north has reached almost 85,000 signatures.