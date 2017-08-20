Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield hospital campaigners have taken their message to Dewsbury in a bid to raise awareness of the HRI downgrade plan.

Hands Off HRI (HOHRI) members took on a 15 mile walk from Dewsbury and District Hospital to Marsden in an effort to demonstrate the far reaching impact of the plan.

They were joined by Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff at the starting line while Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman took on part of the walk from Deighton to Kirklees College .

More than a dozen committed campaigners, including HOHRI chairman Mike Forster, tackled the route while members of two Huddersfield running clubs – Acre Street Runners and Stadium Runners – were invited to run the course.

The group arrived in Marsden to a welcoming committee by the Upper Colne Valley Hands Off HRI group, who organised a buffet for tired walkers.