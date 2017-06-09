Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With a surprise comeback from Labour, the talk of the night has been the party gaining seats.

But what happens to the MPs losing theirs?

Conservative Jason McCartney is the only MP in Kirklees and Calderdale to lose his seat after a win from Labour’s Thelma Walker .

You’ve got five days to pack up and leave

MPs who lose their seats have just five working days to clear their office to make way for the new representative.

In this time, they have to pack up any personal belongings in their office including computers. Some may choose to remove their things at the start of the campaign in case of a loss.

If not, you’ve got five days to get back to Westminster with a large cardboard box.

Adding to that, security passes which give MPs access to the Houses of Parliament get deactivated five days later at midnight, and phones and iPads will lose the ability to connect to the Parliamentary network.

You’ll be given your remaining salary

It’s not all bad, though. MPs will still be owed some salary, particularly this time around after this election being called as a snap election.

Those who lose their seats will receive a final chunk of salary up to the end of the working month, but are only paid up to and including polling day on June 8.

Their P45s get sent back to them in the post soon later.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

There’s a hefty redundancy payout too

And those losing their positions also get a decent payout.

Last election, MPs losing their seats who had been in office for six years or longer were eligible for a staggering £33,350 in “resettlement” money. The equivalent of one month’s salary for each year you’ve been an MP, up to a maximum of six months.

You can get more than £50,000 to wind up their offices

That’s how much you can claiming expenses incurred up to and including polling day for things like office and staffing costs.

Then you get a “winding up” budget, allowing your costs to be covered as you wind up your business as an MP for up to two months after polling day. That means MPs losing their seats this time around could still claim for expenses up to the beginning of August.

They can also continue to claim housing expenses and hotel accommodation in this time.

You can join an exclusive club

If you really want, you can join the Association of Former Members of Parliament. This was founded in 2001 and has more than 400 paid members.