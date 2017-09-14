Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents living on an accident blackspot country lane say it is once again caked in mud that makes driving potentially treacherous.

There have been several incidents on the winding B6118 Bellstring Lane in Kirkheaton after lorries leaving local quarries deposited mud on the carriageway.

Now locals say that muck-spreading on nearby fields has left the road in a dangerous state. They fear it could lead to another spate of accidents such as those reported in previous winters, with cars and vans losing control and spinning off the road even at low speeds.

The latest mess is just yards from a bend in the road that has been the scene of numerous incidents. Bellstring Lane has acquired such a notorious reputation that it was closed by Kirklees Council – along with Highgate Lane, Moor Top Road, Upper Heaton Road, Bog Green Lane and part of Colne Bridge Road – for a “deep clean” to remove mud and other debris.

“After all the issues we had last year you’d think people would learn,” said one resident. “We have seen cars crashing through walls or ending up on their roofs.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“It will happen again if we are not careful.

“I saw a farmer doing the work and then later that night I saw the state of the road. It was bad. It was caked in mud, horse manure and straw. Within 30 yards of that field Bellstring Lane goes into that bad bend.

“It’s so close, and that’s where the issues were last year. It’s not safe and it’s not fair to splatter the pavement and the road with it all. So much money has been spent on safety that it seems a shame to see it happening again. It’s just wrong.”

In an attempt to safeguard motorists and assuage residents’ concerns Kirklees Council put up ‘slippery’ road warning signs and installed temporary traffic lights last year amid fears over bad weather. The road was also resurfaced to make it better for traffic.

Previously residents warned that someone would lose their life unless action was taken. The narrow road, sharp bends, loose surfaces, wagons from a nearby quarry and general ignorance over the speed limit have all been given as reasons for an abundance of collisions on the rural stretch of highway between Kirkheaton and Upper Hopton.