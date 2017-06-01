Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum has been fined after admitting that her son missed classes - while she was on holiday without him.

The woman pleaded guilty to failing to ensure that the 13-year-old attended his high school regularly between June 6 and July 22 last year.

Kirklees magistrates were told that the mum, who lives in the Brighouse area, was out of the country on holiday at the time of the offence.

She explained that her son had been staying with ex-partner and had no idea that he had been missing classes until the school contacted her.

The mum, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told the Huddersfield court: “He did tell me afterwards that he’d taken the children out of school to go and visit family.”

Magistrates ordered her to pay £261 fine and £30 victim surcharge as punishment for the offence.