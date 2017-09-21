Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum has accused Colne Valley High School of acting as though nothing had happened after a boy was attacked inside the school.

The mum, who did not want to be named, said she was worried about the safety of her child, a pupil at the school, following the incident on Monday afternoon.

The victim, thought to be a pupil, was assaulted at the school by a male the mum said was wearing a balaclava.

She said: “The school haven’t addressed it with any parents.

“They are behaving as if nothing happened, I assume so they don’t get any more bad press.

“I feel worried about it, I want to know my child is safe when in school.”

Police had been unable to verify Monday’s incident had taken place until today, however this afternoon West Yorkshire Police confirmed it.

A spokesman said: “A 15-year-old boy has been charged with assault and is due to appear at Leeds Youth Court on 17 October.

“This is in relation to an assault at a school in Linthwaite on Monday 18 September.”

Neither James Christian at Colne Valley High School, nor Lorraine Barker at Mirfield Free Grammar School, which sponsors Colne Valley High School, were available for comment.