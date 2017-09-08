Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A toddler who suffered serious burns after being scalded at nursery is finally home from hospital.

Reuben Adams, who is 18-months-old, was left with severe facial injuries in the incident at Bridge End House Nursery in Netheroyd Hill Road, Fixby.

Mum Sarah Walker, 29, of Deighton, told the Examiner how she was left feeling “hysterical and distraught” by the incident which happened over a week ago.

It is being investigated by nursery regulators, Ofsted, Kirklees Council and the Health & Safety Executive.

Reuben was finally allowed home on Wednesday after receiving the all clear from medics at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield.

His mum has now released shocking images showing the true extent of his injuries.

Sarah, who spent the entire time at Reuben’s bedside, said it was a relief to get home but said it would be some years before his medical treatment would end.

She said: “We need to go back to Pinderfields every three days until they say so. They are checking him over, he needs to be seen by a scar review clinic on a regular basis. His face will not properly heal for at least two years.

“And I have to take extra precautions with him in the sun. I’m glad summer is over.”

Sarah’s mum Carol France of Lightcliffe, near Halifax, said: “He has been the bravest little boy ever. He has been through hell.

“He has been on a lot of medication and he would get frightened for when they came to wash his face.

“I have spent every day over at Pinderfields with them as the have both needed my support.”

And Sarah was full of praise for the staff at the hospital saying: “I would like thank the staff at Pinderfields for their treatment. They were lovely and he loved the sensory room where he could play.

“People there were shocked that such a thing could happen at a nursery of all places. I just hope that his injuries do not affect him long term. People say he is young and will forget but he jumps in his sleep which he never did before.”

And she fears what the psychological effects will be on her saying she finds it hard to imagine ever leaving him in the care of anyone not in her immediate family again.

She said: “At this age they are your ‘little shadow’ but he is stuck to me at the moment!”

In the immediate aftermath of the accident the nursery said it had suspended a member of staff and company director Chris Stoker added: “Our focus now is thoroughly investigating this situation, to provide the answers that mum needs.”