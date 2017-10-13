Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Who left this trail of destruction in Marsden?

Residents on Plains were disgusted to find their washing lines ripped down and metal poles ripped from walls on Thursday morning.

They suspect that a van or lorry had driven down the grassed area to the rear of Plains, taking poles and lines with them.

One mum, who lost three washing lines, said nine homes had around 20 washing lines ripped down.

“It might sound petty as it’s just a washing line but it’s the only way I have to dry clothes apart from radiators.

“I have young kids, so that’s several sets of uniform and normal clothes to wash and dry. I’m fuming.

"You can see when you get to the start of the gardens that there are rows of washing lines.

"It’s a shared garden for the whole row of houses. They should have known the size of their van and they would have heard the lines coming down but have done nothing to rectify it.”