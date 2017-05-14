Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mum-of-three Elaine Jinks-Turner is planning a real cottage industry - opening a knitting shop in the living room of her 17th century home.

Elaine, who runs online yarn and knitting supply store Baa Baa Brighouse, has started a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds to turn the living room of her cottage in Church Street, Rastrick, into a yarn shop.

The building, which dates from 1602 used to be a wool shop from the 1940s to the 1960s.

Elaine, 39, said: “A family friend told me that his mother remembered the wool shop and used to visit it regularly as a child. So, I asked in a couple of local Facebook groups if anyone else remembered the shop and it seems it was once quite a popular little place."

Baa Baa Brighouse was launched as an online store in 2014. Elaine also set up two regular “knit and natter” groups at Rastrick Library and in the community space at LoveBread Bakery in Brighouse.

The building to be converted is Grade II listed because of its oak beams and stone fireplaces, which would remain intact and form part of the yarn shop once the project is complete.

Elaine’s Kickstarter campaign aims to raise enough money to pay for the conversion of her property, including planning permission, architect’s fees and building costs – but there are only 30 days in which to raise the funds.

