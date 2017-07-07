Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mother has issued a warning to parents after a driver offered her teenage son a lift – then became aggressive when he refused to get in the car.

The incident happened on Heybeck Lane in Batley, near the Babes in the Wood pub, on Thursday afternoon.

The boy was waiting at a bus stop after visiting a relative after school.

His mother, from Mirfield, obtained CCTV footage from the scene and shared a picture of the moment the stranger approached her son at 4.44pm.

The man was driving a black Audi car when he stopped, reversed back and spoke to the boy.

The mother, who does not want to be named, said the man then told her son to “get in the car as he was going his way”, before “taking his seatbelt off and scaring the hell out of him.”

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police received a report of a potentially suspicious incident in Batley.

“The caller reported that a black Audi car had stopped on Heybeck Lane and a teenage boy waiting for a bus was spoken to.

“The driver is reported to have asked the boy where he was going and when the boy ignored his question, the man is thought to have started to unbuckle his seatbelt.

“The boy then made off. CCTV has been viewed by officers and enquiries remain ongoing.”