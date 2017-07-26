Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man accused of murder following a fatal stabbing in Halifax has told a jury that he picked up a knife during a violent row because he was scared for himself and his friend.

Christopher Churchill claimed that 49-year-old Honley man Darren Moorhouse was “in a rage” and screaming at them after a fight broke out between the 34-year-old defendant and his former girlfriend Kate Longshaw over a television.

Churchill, of Athol Close, Ovenden, had asked his friend Dale Dwyer, 26, to help him collect two televisions and other belongings from the first floor flat he shared with Miss Longshaw because he was planning to move to Buxton.

Dwyer, of Alma Street, Buxton, and Churchill, have both denied the murder charge and today (Wed) a jury at Bradford Crown Court heard claims that Mr Moorhouse had kicked Churchill in the head and threatened to kill Dwyer if the pair didn’t get out of his friend’s flat.

Churchill claimed that Mr Moorhouse was screaming at them as he tried to reason with him and he heard his friend Dwyer saying:”I don’t want to fight.”

The court heard that Dwyer bit Mr Moorhouse on the arm to get him off Churchill who heard his friend say:”I don’t want to fight you. I’ve got a brain injury. Just let me go.”

Churchill claimed that Mr Moorhouse then made a threat to kill his friend so he got a knife out of a bag in the bedroom.

“I was terrified. I was scared for my friend,” Churchill said.

“I knew he had a brain injury. I knew one punch could be fatal.

“I never intended Darren to get hurt. I just wanted Darren to keep his distance from us. To stop attacking us and keep his distance.”

Churchill said Dwyer told him to hand over the knife before he hurt someone, but Mr Moorhouse then went down the stairs after his friend.

He claimed that at the bottom of the stairs he saw Mr Moorhouse swing a telescope “like a baseball bat” and hit Dwyer on the left side of the face.

During that alleged attack Mr Moorhouse was said to have punched Dwyer four times before the defendant fell to the floor.

Churchill said he hadn’t seen the knife at that stage and didn’t see any movement from his friend which looked like the fatal blow.

Mr Moorhouse managed to walk back up the stairs where he collapsed on a half-landing, but Churchill said he did not think he was seriously injured at that stage.

It was only after the two friends left the premises that Dwyer saw blood on his hands and told Churchill he thought he had stabbed Mr Moorhouse.

“How did you feel?” asked Churchill’s barrister Abdul Iqbal QC.

“My heart sank. I felt sick,” replied Churchill.

“I was scared for Darren. We decided we were going to go back straight away.”

He said when he checked on Mr Moorhouse he could see a wound but still no blood and he tried to do mouth-to-mouth on him until the paramedics arrived.

Churchill admitted lying in his subsequent police interviews when he claimed that Mr Moorhouse had been in possession of the knife.

“I was scared. I knew it was an accident but I knew it didn’t look good for us,” said Churchill.

“I tried to distance myself from the knife and I tried to distance Dwyer from the knife.”

The trial continues.