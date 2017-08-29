Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

British Transport Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man outside Leeds Railway Station this morning.

Officers were called to New Station Street at around 12.50am following reports that a man had been assaulted.

Officers and ambulance medics attended and the man, is believed to be in his late 30s, was taken to hospital where he later died.

Two men are in custody.

Det Chief Insp Glen Alderson from BTP’s Major Investigation Unit said: “Members of the public using Leeds station this morning will see an increased presence in BTP officers as enquiries continue into this man’s death.

“We are in the early stages of the investigation but currently we are treating this as an isolated incident.

“If anyone saw or heard anything in the area of Leeds station around 1am this morning, or has any other information about the incident, please contact me as soon as possible. Any detail, no matter how insignificant it may seem to you, could help the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 with reference 21 of 29/08.

Enquiries are underway to establish the man’s identity and inform his family. Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in custody.