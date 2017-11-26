Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A murder inquiry is underway after a woman was found dead in Calderdale this morning.

Police were called to a house after receiving reports a woman had been stabbed.

They went to the home on Solstice Way in Halifax at 11.32am today and the woman was pronounced dead a short time later.

A man at the scene was found to have minor injuries.

Det Chief Insp Jim Griffiths, who is investigating the incident, said: “Enquiries into this incident are at an early stage and I would appeal to anyone who has any information about it to contact police.”

A man aged 35 has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Solstice Way is on an estate not far from the A629 Keighley Road close to the Morrisons store near to Illingworth.

Contact police on 101 quoting log 726 of Sunday, November 26.