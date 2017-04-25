Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man accused of murdering his love rival gave a dramatic account of the vicious assault on him.

Shiraz Bashir, a 42-year-old mechanic, of Holme Park Court, Berry Brow, had arranged for Craig Preston to be driven to a Rotherham lay-by so he could “confront” him over various issues, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Questioned by his counsel, Jo Sidhu, QC, about what happened he said he had become frustrated about the time it was taking for Preston to be delivered to the appointed spot on August 21, 2016.

He said a teenage boy who can’t be named for legal reasons, punched Preston “a couple of times in the head.

“It happened so quickly I only knew bits and bats,” Bashir said. “Leonie Mason, (his 23-year-old, on/off girlfriend) had Craig in a headlock.”

He said another boy, who is not involved in these court proceedings, “came with a branch with a wooden stick with a notch on it, swung it towards Craig and it actually hit me. It hit me on my left shoulder and I fell to the ground with severe pain in my back.”

When he got up he said: “Everyone, (four teenage boys), was just like kicking and stamping on his body from head to toe.”

Mr Sidhu: “Did you join in?”

Bashir: “No. I then saw Leonie at the rear of the car. She pulled the car jack out from the rear of the boot.

“She struck Craig across the head, I think more than once.”

Mr Sidhu: “Did she do anything else?”

Bashir: “I think she kicked him, I don’t know.”

Mr Sidhu: Did you say anything?”

Bashir: “I shouted: ‘Stop it!’ more than once.”

After that flurry of violence the defendant was asked what happened next.

He replied: “Leonie told the boys to pick Craig up and put him in the boot. Three of them picked him up.

“Before the boot lid got shut Leonie said: ‘you tell anyone, you are next.”

Mr Sidhu: “How did Leonie appear to you?”

Bashir: “She was on something. I had never seen that look.”

Mr Sidhu: “Did you say anything back to her?”

Bashir: “She looked so evil.”

Bashir, Mason and three teenage boys who can’t be named for legal reasons, all deny murder.

The case continues.