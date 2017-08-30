Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A music festival raised so much for needy people in Huddersfield it has now lined up more fundraising events with one featuring ex Inspiral Carpets front man Tom Hingley.

Last month’s Marshfest exceeded expectations by raising more than £5,000 for the Welcome Centre with plans for an even bigger and better event for 2018 well underway.

The festival is organised in association with Marsh Blues Club and the club will support the Welcome Centre for the foreseeable future.

Last year the centre provided more than 143,000 meals to families and individuals struggling to make ends meet;

Two more fundraising events are already in the calendar including Tom Hingley on September 1 and We Shall Overcome on September 29.

This year’s Huddersfield We Shall Overcome event will be headlined by one of the original founders Joe Solo, who recently ‘performed on stage alongside the legendary rabble-rouser Billy Bragg at Glastonbury.

All events take place at the Ukrainian Club, Edgerton Road, Edgerton.

Tickets for both gigs are available through http://www.guerrillapromotions.co.uk/index.html

To express interest in sponsorship or for exclusive updates and information for Marshfest please search for www.facebook.com/Marshfest17

Marcus Henfrey from the blues club said: “We chose to support the Welcome Centre this year because I have had first-hand experience of how poverty and homelessness affects local people. The Welcome Centre does an amazing job to address not only poverty but a range of other social issues which families and individuals face. The Welcome Centre provides such a much needed service to the community. We felt that it was worthy of our support.”

Emma Greenough, Fundraising Manager at The Welcome Centre, said: “The support we provide is in many cases enough to stop a short term crisis turning into a tragedy.”