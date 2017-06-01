Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A musician has been jailed after refusing to pay for his pizza at a Huddersfield restaurant then threatening police called to arrest him, saying: “You’re f*****g dead.”

Acoustic guitarist Mark Daynes had been asked to take his food to go when he made a scene at the town’s branch of Pizza Hut forcing customers, who felt uncomfortable by his behaviour, to leave.

The 42-year-old pleaded guilty to fraud and being drunk and disorderly in public when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody.

His solicitor described how he had tried to make his living in Manchester because of its huge music scene “for which it was targeted” in last Monday’s suicide bombing.

But he became gripped by the disease of alcohol dependency and found himself hauled before various courts over seventy times for his offending, the Huddersfield bench heard.

Drunk Daynes went into the John William Street restaurant on May 7, was seated and gave his food and drink order to a member of staff.

Prosecutor Robert Campbell said: “He began to consume his drink and then a starter and started to become abusive to people within the restaurant.

“There were a number of problems and he was asked to stop but continued with his behaviour.

“Other customers were asked if they wanted to move but they just wanted to pay the bill.

“Eventually staff said he had to leave and he would be given the pizza he’d ordered as a takeaway.

“His response to this was: ‘That’s too bad because I’m not going to pay for my meal’.”

A member of staff then handed Daynes his pizza and the bill but he repeatedly refused to pay the £24 he owed.

The commotion moved to the street where staff from the nearby Cherry Tree pub came to assist until a worker spotted police and called them over.

Daynes, of Chesil Court in Salford, told the officers: “I’ve got no f*****g money on me so I can’t pay.”

When warned about his foul language, he responded: “You don’t know who you’re dealing with – you’re f*****g dead.”

Magistrates heard that Daynes had two active suspended prison sentences to his name following recent convictions at courts in Buckinghamshire and Sheffield.

His solicitor Abigail Rolling acknowledged that he had been sentenced over 70 times – 42 for being drunk and disorderly – and “snatched out of the fire” many times by magistrates.

She added: “Mr Daynes plays the accoustic guitar and went to Manchester because it was the music capital of England, targeted recently for that fact.

“He has ambition, talent and intellect but he has a disease which is alcohol dependency.

“He may never conquer his addiction and I dare say it won’t be his last court appearance but incarceration won’t address his problems.

“The public will not be better protected by a short, custodial sentence.”

But magistrates told Daynes that his offending had been going on “far too long” and jailed him for a total of 12 weeks.

His community order, which includes alcohol treatment, will continue upon his release.