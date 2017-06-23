Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Racist thugs knocked a man unconscious after sneaking into his home before daubing graffiti that called for “genocide” on his wall.

Police have released more details of the attack in Heckmondwike on Wednesday morning, as one source who knows the victim revealed the graffiti “included calls for a genocide on Muslims.”

The victim in his late 40s was carrying out DIY and wearing headphones when the intruders entered his home on Westfield Street, off Little Green Lane, meaning he was unable to hear them before he was struck from behind with a blunt object.

When he regained consciousness he found the graffiti and called emergency services. The man was taken to hospital with a minor head injury and later allowed home.

One man who knows the family said: “He contacted me and I have logged this as a hate crime with our organisation and the police are dealing with it.”

Det Insp John Charlton, of Kirklees CID, said nothing was taken during the incident.

He added: “I would like to reassure the local community that offences of this nature are extremely rare. We are taking the matter extremely seriously and we have increased our patrols in the area,” he said.

“We are conducting extensive forensic enquiries in an effort to identify the person or people responsible and are continuing our enquiries locally.” Anyone with information is urged to contact police via 101 quoting crime reference 13170282561.