Muslim, Sikh and Hindu leaders gathered together in Fartown on Friday afternoon to condemn this week’s terrorist attack in Manchester.

Candles were lit at the Ahmadiyya mosque in Spaines Road, and a powerful message given out condemning the attack which left 22 people dead and more than 60 in hospital with 23 still in critical care.

Gurdeep Singh Kooner, general secretary of Fartown Sikh Temple, said: “The Sikh community condemns these brutal attacks of violence.

“We extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Now is the time for communities to come together in care and compassion for each other.”

Kiran Bali, general secretary of the Hindu Society of Kirklees and Calderdale, said “Our healing prayers and thoughts are with all those affected by this horrific terrorist attack.

“We deplore this criminal violence perpetrated by hatred and stand in solidarity to oppose extremist ideologies.

“Let us redouble our efforts to strengthen the unity of our society based on a profound commitment to mutual respect, resilience and hope.”

Fatihul Haq, president of Ahmadiyya Muslim Association Huddersfield South, said “The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Huddersfield strongly condemns the barbaric attacks in Manchester Arena.

“Our sympathies and prayers are with the people of Manchester and all those affected. Such attacks and violence against innocent people can never be justified under any circumstances.”

And Sabhat Karim, regional missionary for the Huddersfield area, said of the victims: “Our heartfelt condolences go to those involved. May God have mercy on them. “This is the time when we need to get together and show solidarity.”

He emphasised that it was important that “these attacks can never divide us in any way.”

Munir Ahmed, president of Ahmadiyya Muslim Association, added: “I would like to echo what has just been said. Our heartfelt prayers and thoughts are with those people who have lost their lives. The Muslim community must stand up and condemn these actions.”

This weekend, children from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA) will be holding a minute’s silence in memory of the victims as part of their three mile charity walk at the Baitul Tauhid Mosque in Huddersfield.

The walk will take place tomorrow (Sat), a day before many Muslims will begin the month of fasting. Four year old Zakariyya plans to walk the three miles for charity and set up a JustGiving campaign which raised over £240 in three hours. Money raised from the walk will go to support Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice in Huddersfield.