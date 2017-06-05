Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Muslims in Huddersfield are donating their wages to help the victims of the terror attack in Manchester.

On Monday (June 5) workers across the country will give at least one hour of their wages while children will be asked to donate their pocket money.

Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association UK is organising the Manchester Victim Support Appeal.

It aims to raise £50,000 to help the British Red Cross efforts in the city to support the families of those killed and injured in the atrocity.

The fundraiser takes place during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Those taking part will donate at least one hour of wages from 11am, with those able to asked to contribute a day’s wages.

Donations can be made via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/onedayappeal .

Meanwhile, Ahmadiyya Muslims in Huddersfield have condemned the London Bridge attacks.

Fatihul-haq, president of the Huddersfield South branch, said: “All acts of terrorism and extremism are vile criminal acts.

“We express our deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and pray for a full and speedy recovery of those injured.”