Dog owners are being urged to clean up after their pets and to be aware of the parasites that exist in dog faeces.

Mirfield businessman Martin Kilgallon, who has two boys with autism, turned to social media after finding dog mess directly outside his house.

Posting in the Mirfield Matters group on Facebook, he wrote: “Please, please, please would the person with medium size dog who lets it poo outside my house towards the bottom of Francis Street where it turns from Tarmac to muck, please pick it up.

“We have a young boy with special needs who stands in it. He doesn’t understand. He has caught a parasite twice in the last year called Giardia which can be found in dog/cat poo.”

Now Martin, 43, has been backed by a local vet who advised dog owners to pick up and remove their animals’ dirt and to ensure pets are wormed on a regular basis.

Martin made his plea after seven-year-old son Tolan, who has severe autism, began to suffer from Giardiasis, a stomach complaint caused by microscopic parasites called giardia intestinalis that live in the intestines of animals and humans. His 13-month-old baby Albie also tested positive for the bug suffering pain, diarrhoea, sleepless nights and a temperature.

The family also includes Anne-Marie, 36, Fredi, 5, Lenny, 13 and Mason, 15. Fredi is also autistic.

And whilst he recognises that dogs might not be at fault, Martin wants owners to recognise and accept the risks.

“Tolan has a sensory thing where he likes the feel of things in his fingers and in his mouth. He loves messy play with soil, sand and shaving foam.

“If he was to get poo on his hand he would like the feeling of it. He does not know to wash his hands. He does not have that level of understanding. If we are to reduce that risk we have to ask people to clean up after their dogs. Someone is being inconsiderate and unthinking.”

Giardiasis causes diarrhoea, abdominal cramps and nausea. Dog faeces can also carry Toxocara canis, or roundworm. If larvae are passed to humans they can lodge in the back of the eye and cause blindness.

Mirfield veterinary surgeon Andrew Arnold, who has been with Donaldson’s for 12 years, said the risks of Giardiasis and Toxocara canis could be minimised by commonsense attitudes.

“If your dog poos, pick it up,” he said. “And all dogs should be wormed regularly, on average four times a year.”

“Giardiasis can affect anyone and led to severe stomach upsets. Toxocara canis is more of an issue with young kids. The eggs hatch inside the child and the worms spread throughout the body.

“The long-lasting effect is that they can penetrate the eye and cause severe eye problems, even up to blindness.”